ABU DHABI - The UAE national airline Etihad Airways has confirmed it will return to London Heathrow's Terminal 4 from 22nd June 2022.

Etihad is returning to Terminal 4 following a temporary home at Terminals 2 and 3 during the pandemic. Transport connections, including the London Underground and Heathrow Express, will also reopen.

The Etihad Lounge will also reopen for Etihad's First and Business class guests and Etihad Guest Platinum and Gold members. The lounge has separate areas for relaxing and dining and a children's playroom.

Etihad has also confirmed that from July to September 2022, it will increase its current four daily flights from London Heathrow to five. Also, from July, Etihad will increase its services into Dublin to offer a daily flight, and continue to operate daily to and from Manchester.