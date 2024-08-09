Etihad Airways will resume flights to Nairobi, Kenya, starting December 15, 2024. The airline will fly four-times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) nonstop between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Lena Havia, Etihad’s Vice-President Network and Scheduling, said: “We are pleased to resume flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi this winter.

“We are grateful to the Kenyan and UAE authorities for the authorization to resume flights and thank our passengers eager to use this popular route for their patience.” – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).