Dubai carrier Emirates has announced plans to launch daily flights to Toronto from April 20 following the breakthrough expanded air transport agreement between the UAE and Canada. It will offer over 6,800 seats per week on this popular route.

Emirates said it was stepping up its frequency with two additional flights per week between Dubai and Toronto in bid to serve huge demand for passenger services.

The move comes as bilateral relations between the UAE and Canada have enhanced significantly, with both countries set to reap vast economic benefits across a multitude of sectors and supply chains, it stated.

Welcoming the strategic deal, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: "Business ties between Canada and the UAE have grown significantly over the years and the expanded air services will help to further nurture business and trade."

"The expansion of air services is also an affirmation of the growing importance of UAE to Canada’s global connectivity, which we can support through our global network of more than 130 destinations," he stated.

Emirates operates the flagship A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Toronto route, allowing 491 passengers across Economy Class, Business Class and First Class on each flight.

With the two additional flights per week, the Dubai carrier will offer close to 2,000 additional seats to serve the busy route, representing a 40% increase in capacity between its hub city of Dubai and the Canadian point.

The Dubai-Toronto route is highly popular amongst customers from India, UAE, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka while the same countries represent top destinations for travellers from Toronto, it stated.

"Together with the relevant authorities, our codeshare and loyalty programme partner Air Canada, and our valued industry partners, we look forward to playing a role in facilitating more tourism and trade opportunities between the two nations," noted Kazim.

He thanked all stakeholders and authorities who were involved in this pivotal agreement that will provide a boost to the aviation and tourism sectors in both countries.

"We have been serving customers between Toronto and Dubai since 2007, and although the double-decker A380 aircraft has been operating the route since 2009, demand arising from leisure and corporate travellers, diaspora and students has consistently outstripped the allocated capacity," stated Kazim.

"This enhanced agreement represents a turning point for us in our strategy to serve our customers better, by offering more choice and flexibility, and meet pent up demand across our growing network," he added.

