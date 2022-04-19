Emirates will double its flights between Algiers and Dubai from two to four weekly, starting May 1, 2022.

The service currently between Algiers and Dubai will no longer be linked with Tunis, offering more flexibility and convenience to travel to Dubai and onwards to Emirates’ extensive network of more than 130 destinations. Emirates is also the only airline serving Algeria with private, enclosed First Class cabins, offering premium customers an enriched experience across every touchpoint of the journey.

Emirates will utilise its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft between Algiers and Dubai, and the new flights will operate on Saturdays and Sundays, in addition to the current Tuesday and Thursday services. Flight EK758 departs Algiers at 15:45hrs, arriving in Dubai at 01:05hrs the next day. EK757 departs Dubai at 08:45hrs, arriving in Algiers at 12:55hrs.

Omar Alhemeiri - Manager Algeria said: "We have seen a marked increase in passenger demand to and from Algiers, especially to Dubai and onwards to other destinations that are gradually opening or easing their restrictions across our network. We hope that by increasing our frequency into Algeria, we are able to support traffic flows in and out of the country as it continues its post-pandemic economic recovery, and it is also a testament to our commitment to Algeria.

“We have been operating flights for almost 10 years, connecting Algerians to the world and offering a world-class experience onboard, whilst prioritising the health and safety of our customers. We look forward to boosting our services further in the future to provide better travel options for our customers as they take to the skies again."

