DUBAI: Emirates airlines announced it will increase the frequency of its services to Algiers with the addition of a fifth weekly flight, effective 7th October, 2022.

The newest service will complement Emirates’ existing operations between Dubai and Algiers, currently running at four flights a week. The latest addition of services to the airline’s schedule will provide additional connectivity for customers traveling to Dubai and onwards to Emirates’ global network.

Emirates will utilise its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft between Algiers and Dubai, and the newest service will operate on Fridays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Emirates started operations to Algeria in 2013, and will be celebrating ten years of serving the country early next year.