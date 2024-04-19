Emirates airline has suspended check-in for passengers transiting in Dubai until 11.59 p.m. Friday as Dubai International Airport (DXB) continues to clear a backlog of passengers whose flights were disrupted by unprecedented rains earlier this week.

The Dubai-based carrier said all passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination will be able to check in as normal.

“Emirates extends our sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans,” a statement from the airline said.

“We appreciate how difficult it is for everyone.”

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths told CNBC Friday morning that the airport was not yet counting the potential financial impact of the disruption, which began on Tuesday, when the UAE saw its heaviest rainfall since records began 75 years ago.

The priority was getting thousands of people in the airport whose flights had been disrupted to their destinations, he said.

“We are putting all our efforts operationally, so we are not even beginning to count it,” he said, adding that the airport hoped to see a significant improvement and a schedule approaching normality within the next 24 hours.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

