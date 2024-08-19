Arab Finance: The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation has probed cooperation opportunities with the international aerospace company Boeing in the aviation industry sector, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting between Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh Elhefny and Vice President of Boeing’s Commercial Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa Omar Arekat.

The discussions took place within the framework of EgyptAir’s plan ongoing development plan to add the latest aircraft models to its fleet over the coming period.

This aims to improve the airline’s onboard services and boost its competitiveness on regional and international levels.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).