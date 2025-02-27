Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Samah Hefni, met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Cairo, Askar Zhenis, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in aviation.

The meeting focused on increasing direct flights between the two countries to boost tourism and exploring the launch of air cargo services between Cairo and Almaty to enhance trade between Egypt and Central Asia.

Hefni emphasized that expanding air connectivity aligns with the Civil Aviation Ministry’s strategic plan to strengthen links with international markets, particularly in Central Asia. He highlighted the positive impact of additional direct flights on Egypt’s inbound tourism sector and underscored the potential benefits of air cargo services in increasing Egyptian exports to Kazakhstan and the broader region.

Ambassador Zhenis welcomed the growing collaboration, praising Egypt’s role as a key aviation hub. He noted that improved air connectivity would deepen economic and cultural ties while facilitating business and investment opportunities. He also emphasized Almaty’s strategic position as Central Asia’s financial center, making it an ideal gateway for Egyptian trade expansion.

Both sides expressed their commitment to further discussions and cooperation to support mutual interests in aviation, tourism, and trade.

