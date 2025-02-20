The Egyptian Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, held its 32nd meeting on Wednesday and approved several key decisions to enhance international cooperation and drive national development.

One of the major approvals was a draft presidential decree for a Scheduled Air Services agreement between Egypt and New Zealand, aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration in air transport and contributing to the advancement of the global civil aviation sector.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), allowing all United Nations member states to join. The ISA seeks to expand the use of solar energy, support technological progress, and reduce costs while increasing efficiency.

In the energy sector, the Cabinet approved a contract for the construction of a 300-kilowatt photovoltaic power station in Djibouti. The project, awarded to the Arab Renewable Energy Company, reflects Egypt’s commitment to supporting Djibouti’s energy infrastructure and development needs.

The Cabinet also endorsed a draft presidential decree for a grant-funded agreement between Egypt and South Korea to establish a comprehensive simulation center for training and capacity building. Meanwhile, in the healthcare and population sector, a €12 million financing agreement was approved for the second phase of the EU-supported National Population Strategy. This initiative aims to curb population growth, improve reproductive health and family planning services, and raise awareness on related issues.

Several land allocations were also approved, including a 420-square-meter plot for the construction of a mosque, a 56-square-meter plot for expanding an existing mosque, and a 4.74-feddan (19,949 square meters) plot for the establishment of a fruit and vegetable market in Qus, Qena Governorate. Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed a Ministry of Finance study supporting Matrouh Governorate’s request to sell three agricultural land plots in the Hamam and Alamein districts to long-term cultivators as part of efforts to legalize land ownership.

These decisions reflect Egypt’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships, enhance infrastructure, and support national development across various sectors.

