Egypt is looking forward to further cooperation with South Korea to operate a direct flight line between both countries, as per a statement on August 24th.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas and the South Korean Ambassador to Cairo Kim Yong-Hyun to bolster cooperation in the civil aviation sector.

The flight line aims at pushing forward two-way tourism and trade, Abbas noted.

The ministry is seeking to boost ties with South Korea via exchanging expertise and supporting investment cooperation’s plans, the minister said.

