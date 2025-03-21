Abu Dhabi-based Edge Group, a leading advanced technology and defence group, has announced that its key entities Powertech has secured its first order for the P145i combustion engine from Adasi, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to become a globally competitive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of high-performance propulsion systems for defence and civil aerospace applications.

The deal follows the engine’s official debut at International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi.

As per the deal, Powertech will supply Adasi with its advanced six-cylinder fuel-injection engine, designed to enhance the efficiency and performance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and light aircraft.

Engineered for superior reliability, fuel efficiency, and seamless integration with advanced aerial platforms, the P145i performs across diverse environmental conditions.

Meanwhile, its lightweight design ensures greater operational flexibility, making it ideal for autonomous aerial platforms, it stated.

This agreement marks a pivotal step in Powertech’s long-term vision to establish its position as a global leader in reliable, purpose-built propulsion systems and solutions, designed to address the growing demand for advanced aero engines and support the accelerated advancement across the UAV and aerospace propulsion sectors.

Julien Fabreguette, Senior Vice President of Industrial Strategy & Partnerships – Platforms & Systems, Edge, said: "This landmark order is a defining moment for Powertech and a testament to the strength of cross-complementary synergies within Edge Group. The P145i embodies our engineering excellence, offering a powerful and fuel-efficient solution for UAVs and advanced aerial platforms."

"We are proud to support Adasi with cutting-Edge propulsion solutions that enhance its aerial capabilities and support its portfolio of autonomous systems," he added.

Adasi CEO Juma Al Kaabi said: "As a regional leader in autonomous systems, Adasi is committed to equipping its platforms with the most advanced technologies to meet the evolving demands of modern defence operations."

"Integrating Powertech’s P145i engine into our platforms aligns with our mission to deliver superior UAV capabilities, ensuring enhanced performance, efficiency, and operational reliability. This partnership reinforces our commitment to offering our customers state-of-the-art solutions that ensure mission success," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

