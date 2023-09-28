Dubai-based carrier Emirates has ordered 200 new Airbus A350 aircraft and the company has no difficulty securing funds for such purchases, UAE daily Al-Bayan reported citing the airline's chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum.

Sheikh Ahmed, who heads Dubai’s Civil Aviation Authority, told the daily that Emirates would start receiving the newly-ordered aircraft in August 2024, while its sister FlyDubai is scheduled to receive new jets this year.

“We are in continuous talks with Airbus and Boeing to discuss future opportunities and the purchase of new aircraft...Emirates has ordered for 200 new aircraft and the company is set to receive and start operating the new Airbus A350 passenger planes in August 2024,” Sheikh Ahmed said, adding that FlyDubai currently operates 78 aircraft.

Asked if it would be difficult for Emirates and FlyDubai to get funding for their future plans in the present global economic conditions, Sheikh Ahmed said both airlines enjoy an “honourable credit record.”

“This qualifies them to obtain credit at competitive interest rates...the two companies have proven their ability to comply with their contractual commitments in all circumstances, which has increased creditors’ confidence in the two companies,” he said.

In June, Emirates President Tim Clark said the airline may order more Airbus A350, Boeing 777X or 787 jets as carrier renews its fleet and looks ahead to demand through the 2030s.

(Writing by Nadim Kawatch; editing by Seban Scaira )

