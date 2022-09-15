Emirates Group is ramping up its hiring efforts to strengthen its IT team as it looks to further improve operations and deliver tech and innovation projects in the pipeline.

Over the next few months, the Group will recruit more than 800 IT professionals.

The new recruits will fill a range of roles in software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, agile delivery, technical product management, digital workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation and service management.

To kick-start the recruitment drive, the company will host an online session for all tech professionals in the UAE on Monday, September 19 at 6pm.

Emirates' IT team deals with cutting-edge projects across B2C, B2B, support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and around the world.

"As a global airline, we're looking for continuous product improvements and efficiency across our operations, and we are investing in tomorrow to take advantage of technological evolution and to upskill our employees," said Adel Al Redha, Emirates' Chief Operating Officer.

Emirates has recently hired 3,000 new cabin crew, expanding the company's airline employees to more than 45,000.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

