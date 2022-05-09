UAE-based Emirates airline officially launched on Monday its premium economy product, with ticket sales slated to kick off from June 1, 2022.

The carrier’s full premium economy, which is a step-up from the economy class and targets high-spending flyers, promises more legroom, luxurious seats and service that will rival the business offering in other airlines.

The new offering is less expensive than business class, but costlier than economy class. It will be available to select A380 routes this summer, the airline said in a statement.

Among the first to experience the full offering are customers flying to London, Paris and Sydney from August 1, and Christchurch from December.

The new cabin class was initially introduced in January 2021. Emirates intends to extend the offering to several other markets, with 67 A380s and 53 Boeing 777s up for a retrofit this November.

“We currently have six A380s equipped with this cabin class, which limits our initial deployment, but our intention is to offer this experience to many more markets across our network,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates airline.

“Emirates will have 126 aircraft fitted out with premium economy cabins.”

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

