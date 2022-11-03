Emirates has scooped up five global and regional awards from two prestigious travel and aviation ceremonies in the past week.

It won ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ at the ULTRAs 2022 awards, and bagged the ‘World Class Award’, ‘5 Star Global Official Airline Rating’, and ‘Passenger Choice Award for Best Global Entertainment’ at APEX 2023.

Based on a combination of certified passenger feedback and professional audits, Emirates was honoured with a ‘World Class Award’ for safety, well-being, sustainability, service, and inclusiveness — while its in-flight entertainment system won it the passenger choice title at the APEX awards held on October 26 in California.

Days later at the glittering ULTRAs 2022 award ceremony in the Pan Pacific London, Emirates got two top awards — ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East.’ It was honoured for its industry-leading services, global network, and best-in-class travel experiences, at the ceremony on October 31.

The ULTRA awards are also decided by consumer votes, an international community of two million travellers who have recognised Emirates as the leading airline for luxury travel.

"These accolades reflect the hard work and commitment of our teams to make our brand promise — ‘fly better’ — a reality for customers worldwide," said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline.

"And it’s still full speed ahead at Emirates. We’ve made a multi-billion-dollar investment to entirely refit the interiors of over 120 aircraft, bring new menus on board, and a host of other enhancements that will take Emirates’ signature experience to new heights," Clark added.

Earlier this year, the airline was recognised at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, taking home three coveted awards including, “World's Best Economy Class,” “World's Best Economy Class Catering,” and for the 17th consecutive time, “World's Best Inflight Entertainment.”

Nick Perry, chairman of Ultratravel, said: “These awards are a tribute to not only the enduring quality of what Emirates offers to luxury travellers, but also that its ever-popular hub in Dubai stayed open and Emirates kept flying throughout the pandemic — making sure they continued to serve those who needed to travel."

APEX/IFSA CEO Dr Joe Leader remarked: “The APEX World Class audit is an in-depth analysis of quality of service, airline safety, and advancement of sustainability. Only eight airlines in the world reached the 2023 APEX World Class pinnacle, and Emirates continues to shine by taking care of its economy customers with a quality of care historically held for higher classes."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

