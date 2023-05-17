Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has signed an agreement with Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones to accelerate digitalization of aviation operations

Signed in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the agreements aim to foster enhanced cooperation and integrated link using ‘Web Service’ technology for issuing commercial activity permits in the aviation sector, thereby enabling immediate approvals from DCAA for commercial licensing transactions in the Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai Airport Freezone.

It also strengthens institutional information and data management cooperation, facilitating systematic integration.

On this remarkable milestone, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “This MoU is a strategic milestone in reshaping Dubai’s aviation industry and consolidates the emirate’s position as a global leader in digital transformation in the aviation industry.

“Integrating cutting-edge technology and digital solutions into Dubai’s aviation operations is not just a business strategy but a fundamental dedication to customers, partners, and the city’s future. By creating an environment that encourages the synergy of technology and human ingenuity, Dubai strives to achieve unprecedented efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlined crucial objectives, including implementing Dubai’s paperless strategy through advanced technologies, establishing an integrated system for paperless governmental operations, and securing data exchange between entities. The MoU also seeks to automate the DACC’s verification of commercial licenses, providing customers with a seamless and streamlined experience via a single integrated link portal.

The partnership agreement between the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority entails the integrated link of data and information through a fully-integrated and activated blockchain technology connection. This linkage is realized through a fully-integrated and activated connection designed to employ blockchain technology, thereby enhancing the speed and accuracy of service provision.

The first agreement was signed by Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, Director General of the DCAA, and Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

The second agreement was signed by Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, and Dr Mohammed Alzarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ Authority, in the presence of senior executives across all entities.

Khalifa Al Zaffin said: “This MoU is a testament to the power of collaboration and digital innovation through which we are strategically creating a digital ecosystem, largely based upon integrated link to fuel growth across multiple sectors. This system of digital cooperation is the key to unlocking the potential of our diversified and resilient economy.

“Our holistic approach allows us to view the digital transformation in the aviation sector as a cornerstone for developing a diversified and resilient economy. We are keen on exploring the opportunities this MoU will present and are committed to harnessing them for sustainable growth.”

Dr Mohammed Alzarooni, said: “Dubai has always been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance its digital ecosystem and facilitate business operations for companies in the UAE, and such agreements strengthen the integrated link between government agencies in the aviation, transport, and trade sectors by improving customer service.

“This consolidates the emirate's position as a global hub for trade and business, attracting foreign investments and global businesses, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, which seeks to create a dynamic and advanced business environment through its economic zones. Emphasizing an innovative approach, these agreements also develop an integrated ecosystem of services and facilities that enhance business growth, operational speed, and efficiency.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).