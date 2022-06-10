The northern runway of Dubai International (DXB) which has been undergoing maintenance and repair works, is on track to reopen on June 22.

Work on the Northern runway rehabilitation programme has already surpassed its midway point on schedule, Dubai Airports announced on Friday.

The runway was closed last month to pave way for maintenance crew to complete the project. Due to the closure, Dubai World Central (DWC) has been handling more than 1,000 flights from several international carriers including flydubai, SpiceJet, Indigo, Gulf Air, Air India Express and Qatar Airways during the 45-day transition period.

Since May 9, more than 1,000 vehicles and 3,000 people have been working on site to complete the works.

DXB’s northern runway was last fully resurfaced back in 2014.

