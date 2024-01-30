DUBAI - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) today announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ansett Aviation Training (AAT), the Australia-headquartered global operator of pilot simulator training centres.

This MoU will promote the UAE as a leading global aviation service provider and strengthen ties between DAE and AAT by supporting each other's customer bases and fostering collaboration.

AAT recently opened a state-of-the-art training facility in the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South, offering world-class training to pilots and flight crew across the Middle East, Africa, India and beyond from its EASA-certified ATR 72-600 full flight simulator. AAT is expected to add Airbus A320 training capabilities to this facility.

DAE is a top-ten global aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of nearly 500 aircraft, including 67 ATR 72-600 aircraft and 168 Airbus A320 family aircraft. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE has over three decades of leasing experience with the capabilities to provide customized and comprehensive solutions to airlines to address their fleet ambitions.

Commenting on the MoU, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said, "We are excited to announce this co-operation with AAT, which will provide DAE's airline customers with pilot training infrastructure for ATR 72-600 and Airbus A320 aircraft types at AAT's new training centre in Dubai."

Mark Delany, Chief Executive Officer of AAT, stated, "Our new, advanced training centre in Dubai South's Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub showcases our dedication to top-tier aviation training, featuring our state-of-the-art EASA-certified ATR 72-600 simulator and upcoming Airbus A320 capabilities. This collaboration provides an important strategic opportunity to support DAE clients across the Middle East, Africa, India, and beyond, promoting Dubai as a key player in global aviation services."