Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported a 24% year-on-year increase in revenue to US$843.6 million for the first half of 2025, up from $679.2 million in the same period last year.

Profit before tax surged 228 percent to $506.8 million, compared with $154.3 million in H1 2024, supported by improved profitability metrics and the recent acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC).

The company’s pre-tax margin and return on equity improved to 25.7 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

Operating cash flow stood at $659 million in the first half, and total assets increased to nearly $16 billion as of end-June 2025, up from around $13 billion at the end of December 2024. The rise followed DAE’s $2 billion acquisition of NAC in May.

The acquisition expanded DAE’s aircraft portfolio to approximately 750 aircraft, including owned, managed, and committed fleet, representing nearly 50 percent growth.

DAE acquired 236 aircraft during the period and sold 35.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “We have fully integrated the front office functions and are on track to fully integrate all middle- and back-office functions and systems by the end of this quarter."