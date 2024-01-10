Airport Handling, a majority-owned subsidiary of the Dubai-headquartered air and travel services provider dnata, has been awarded a seven-year ground handling license by Italy’s Aeroporti di Roma to establish operations at the country’s biggest aviation hub.

The company will launch operations at the Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in the second quarter of 2024, with a committed investment of 20 million euros ($21.8 million) to purchase new ground support equipment, including advanced electric vehicles.

Airport Handling has also set a target to employ more than 1,800 aviation professionals at FCO.

The company will provide ramp and passenger services to airlines in the Italian capital, with Airport Handling already providing services at Milan’s two airports. Parent company dnata also provides catering and retail services at all major Italian airports.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com