SANAA — A direct commercial flight has left Sanaa, Yemen, heading to King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah for the first time in 7 years.



This step came after Saudi Arabia’s announcement to facilitate the procedures of receiving Yemeni people who wish to perform the Hajj rituals this year.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced earlier that based on the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman directives to facilitate the Hajj trips for pilgrims and ensure their safety and security, it was decided to facilitate the arrival of Yemeni pilgrims coming to perform Hajj this year and Umrah, from Sanaa Airport to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, similar to the rest of the land and air ports with Yemen.



The move came, in addition, as an extension of supporting the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering, realizing their hopes and aspirations for peace, development and prosperity, and meeting their needs.



This also comes as part of Saudi Arabia’s keenness to facilitate the performance of Hajj and Umrah for pilgrims from all Islamic and Arab countries.

