Bahrain - Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA), the training arm of Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to explore a strategic partnership.

The partnership aims to enhance aviation training and education opportunities in the region and beyond, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the MoU, GAA will explore various avenues of collaboration with Embry-Riddle, including joint development of aviation training programmes, faculty and student exchange programmes, collaborative research and development initiatives, and utilisation of Embry-Riddle’s global network.

“This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering world-class aviation training in Bahrain and the region,” said Gulf Air chief operations officer Captain Qasim Ismaeel.

Dr John Watret, chancellor of Embry-Riddle’s Worldwide campus, said the collaboration will strengthen the university’s presence in the region and expand its educational and training offerings globally.

The strategic partnership between GAA and Embry-Riddle marks a significant step towards creating a robust and future-ready aviation workforce.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).