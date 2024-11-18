Bahrain’s leading aviation major Gulf Air Group (GFG) has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate innovation across its aviation operations, leveraging the power of the AWS Cloud.

As per the deal, GFG and AWS will work closely together, sharing best practices and industry knowledge to address the unique challenges of the aviation sector.

GFG will modernize its digital foundation across both airport and airline segments using AWS’s cloud services, driving improvements in operational efficiency and scalability.

This collaboration will focus on key areas to transform the passenger experience and enhance operational efficiency, it stated.

GFG and AWS will explore the potential of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) to focus on personalizing and enhancing the customer experience throughout their journey, it added.

The deal was signed by Mohamed ElShanawany, the Country Leader, AWS, and Gulf Air Group Chief Technology Officer, Ahmed Naeemi at the recent Bahrain International Airshow held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Gulf Air Group CEO Jeffrey Goh said this collaboration with AWS marks a significant step forward in its digital transformation journey.

Founded in 2010, GFG is a key shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.

It was set up to help improve the co-ordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value.

"By combining AWS's leading cloud capabilities with GFG's aviation expertise, we are set to unlock new levels of innovation and deliver exceptional experiences for our passengers and stakeholders. This partnership will empower us to build a more responsive, robust, and customer-centric future for aviation," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).