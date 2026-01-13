DUBAI - H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, together with Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salik, witnessed the signing of a 10-year agreement to enable seamless E-Wallet parking payments between Salik, Dubai’s exclusive toll-gate operator, and Dubai Airports, which manages Dubai International (DXB) the world’s busiest international airport.

The agreement will introduce Salik’s E-Wallet payment solution across all paid car parks at DXB, covering 7,400 designated parking spaces covering Terminals 1, 2, 3 and the Cargo Mega Terminal, to be implemented starting 22nd January.

The agreement was signed by Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, and Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

Under the MoU, Salik will integrate its Salik E-Wallet System with the existing car park management systems used by Dubai Airports’ appointed car park concessionaire. This integration enables visitors to pay seamlessly from their Salik E-Wallet accounts, creating a smoother parking experience and improving traffic flow.

Commenting on the agreement, Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said, “By integrating Salik’s E-Wallet at DXB, we are delivering a seamless, efficient experience for road users and advancing state-of-the-art mobility solutions for the emirate.”

Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, said, “Our collaboration with Salik introduces a fast, reliable and widely adopted digital payment option that simplifies parking, reduces queuing at exits, and supports our long-term vision for seamless access across our car parks.”

Salik’s E-Wallet solution will provide services across all designated parking spaces, covering Terminals 1, 2, 3 and the Cargo Mega Terminal.