Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) enjoys a distinguished position that enables it to expand its regional presence and provide world-class services, its board chairman Nabeel Kanoo told our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

The company is working to improve its internal systems with the aim of enhancing capabilities, increasing efficiencies and remaining at the forefront of ground handling and aviation services, he said.

The company announced at the beginning of this year an investment of BD4.5 million to renew its fleet of ground support equipment over three years, he added.

“BAS is proud of its position as one of the largest national companies, with more than 3,000 employees.”

