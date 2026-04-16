The International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted the value of air transport for Kazakhstan, emphasising that the country’s continued focus on aviation has delivered growing benefits for jobs and economic activity.

In Kazakhstan, 44,700 people are directly employed in aviation, generating $2.1 billion (KZT 1,01 billion) in economic output—equal to 0.8% of total GDP.

Wider supply chain, employee spending, and tourism activities contribute a total of $6.4 billion (KZT 3,08 billion) to GDP and support 191,400 jobs.

Tourism supported by aviation contributes $356.0 million (KZT 172 billion) to the country’s GDP and employs 15,000 people.

International tourists to Kazakhstan are estimated to contribute $2.6 billion (KZT 1,25 billion) annually to the economy through the purchase of goods and services from local businesses.

“Kazakhstan has the opportunity to capitalise on the global flows of passenger and cargo traffic while also positioning itself as a unique and attractive destination. Continued investment in safety improvements, new airport infrastructure, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will play a key role in supporting a resilient and robust aviation sector, strengthening the burgeoning tourism industry and boosting foreign direct investment in the country,” said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA Regional Vice President for Europe.

Schvartzman urged policymakers to consider three key priorities for Kazakhstan’s aviation sector that would support its growth and attractiveness as a regional hub.

Global Standards

Alignment with global safety standards and operational best practices is vital. Air Astana and Scat are among the only Kazakh carriers permitted to fly to the EU.

Becoming a leader in applying global standards in the region will be instrumental in boosting the country’s presence as an attractive hub connecting Kazakhstan and the wider region to the world.

These standards—from safety to passenger processing—are the backbone of safe, affordable, and efficient air transport.

Affordable Infrastructure

With passenger growth averaging more than 10% per year over the past three years, Kazakhstan is outpacing global average growth. If this growth trajectory can be maintained, it will reinforce Kazakhstan’s leadership position in Central Asia.

As demonstrated by Almaty’s $362 million (KZT 175 billion) investment to overhaul its airport and a proposed second airport for Astana, investing in affordable infrastructure will be key to supporting this growth.

SAF Production and Energy Transition

SAF plays a vital part in aviation reaching its 2050 net-zero carbon emissions goal, accounting for at least 65% of the total carbon reductions needed.

Yet global SAF production in 2025 represents only 0.6% of total jet fuel. This presents a challenge but also an excellent opportunity for Kazakhstan of building a national SAF industry which has export potential.

The country has great potential in terms of feedstock for SAF. Key to this will be the production of SAF that meets Jet A-1 standards so that it will be eligible for use in key export markets such as the EU.

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