Airbus delivered 50 jets in September, down from 55 a year earlier, industry sources said.
The European planemaker accelerated the pace of deliveries following a slow start to the month.
Airbus declined comment ahead of the publication of monthly data on Oct 9.
If confirmed, a monthly tally of 50 deliveries would lift the nine-month total close to 500 after 447 achieved between January and August.
Airbus is targeting 770 deliveries for the year, implying a sharp acceleration in the fourth quarter when deliveries do traditionally increase.
However, analysts say global supply chains remain tight.
