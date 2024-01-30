Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and one of the largest low-cost carrier operators, has commenced daily, non-stop flights from Sharjah to Kraków in Poland.

The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Kraków John Paul II International Airport in Poland will start from June 29, 2024.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "This new route launch marks a significant addition to our ever-growing network, offering passengers a seamless connection to the enchanting city of Kraków known for its rich history, cultural vibrancy, and architectural marvels.

“As we extend our reach, this newly introduced route underscores our dedication to offering travellers with diverse and compelling destinations”.

He added: “The addition of Kraków to our network not only strengthens our commitment to providing affordable travel but also opens exciting opportunities for both leisure and business travellers.

“We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard our new flights, ensuring they experience new destinations with convenience and comfort.”

Air Arabia’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and comfort to its passenger is reflected in its fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world.

The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitches of any economy cabin.

In addition to ‘SkyTime’, the free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices, customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).