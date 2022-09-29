Air Arabia Egypt has launched new direct flights from Alexandria to Madinah in Saudi Arabia from October 31, connecting Borg Al Arab Airport and Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia: “We are glad to add Madinah to our growing network from Egypt, offering our travellers with direct connectivity between both cities. We are confident that the new service will further contribute to the overall travel and tourism sector of Egypt and Saudi Arabia through providing an affordable and value-driven travel option to passengers traveling between the two countries.”

The latest route to Madinah marks the tenth city that Air Arabia Egypt flies to in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Tabuk, Taif, Al Jouf, Hail, Abha and Gassim.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, providing added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. Air Arabia also offers an innovative and generous loyalty program “Air Rewards” through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points. Besides, passengers can enjoy a variety of snacks and meals at affordable prices from Air Arabia onboard “SkyCafe”.

