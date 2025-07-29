UAE - Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier operator in Mena, has announced the expansion of its flight services to Bangkok, Thailand, with the addition of a third daily flight starting on October 26.

The increase to three daily flights between Sharjah International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok underscores Air Arabia’s commitment to offering its customers enhanced connectivity, greater convenience and more flexible travel options between the UAE and Thailand

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to expand our service to Bangkok, which reaffirms our ongoing commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity to key global markets. We remain dedicated to enhancing the travel experience of our customers while also contributing to the growth of trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Thailand”.

