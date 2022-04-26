Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Ahmedabad, the largest city in the state of Gujrat in India, starting from May 13, 2022.

The airline will fly an Airbus A320 twice a week (Mondays and Fridays) on the new route.

The vibrant city of Ahmedabad is the perfect mix of modern trends in a vintage city structure. Its delicious food and colourful culture are making it a fast-growing tourist destination featuring fascinating museums, historical monuments, and gorgeous lakes.

Ahmedabad is the seventh city in India that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Mumbai, Calicut, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Trivandrum. The new service represents the 21st route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Ahmedabad by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).