UAE - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-carrier, has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital.

The airline will fly an Airbus 320 connecting Abu Dhabi International Airport to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport two times weekly (Wednesday/Saturday) starting from December 7, 2022.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to add Tashkent to our growing network with direct flights from Abu Dhabi. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of UAE’s capital with many destinations while contributing to the growth of both travel and tourism of the UAE. The new route allows our customers the opportunity to discover the historic city and reflects our commitment to continuously offer our customers affordable and value driven air travel from our different hubs.”

As part of its ongoing expansion plan, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to add more connectivity to and from the capital city. The new route to Tashkent is considered the 26th destination after Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Sarajevo, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, and Moscow.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, is one of the oldest cities on the Great Silk Road between China and Europe. It is famous for its tourist attractions and landmarks which are concentrated in the Old City with cosy courtyards, bustling bazaars, artisans, teahouses, and bakeries. The city also features numerous parks, squares, and marvellous gardens.

