SHARJAH: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launched its first direct flights to the Syrian capital, Damascus, further expanding its growing network of destinations from Abu Dhabi and reaffirming its commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options to diverse destinations.

The inaugural flight was welcomed upon arrival at Damascus International Airport with a traditional water salute. A ceremony was also held at the airport, attended by representatives from Air Arabia, the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, and Damascus International Airport management.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are delighted to launch our direct service between Abu Dhabi and Damascus, further strengthening Syria’s position within our regional network and offering passengers more flexible travel options.”

Al Ali added that the new route launch reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to providing travel options that meet passengers’ expectations by combining flexibility and affordability.

As the network from Abu Dhabi continues to grow, the airline remains focused on adding key destinations that enhance trade and tourism relations between the UAE and the region.



