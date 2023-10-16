The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) announced that it is signing an agreement with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA), the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East. The collaboration follows the launch of Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster in Masdar City.

ADA will be establishing a state-of-the-art eVTOL MRO facility, further complementing Abu Dhabi's extensive portfolio of MRO businesses and promoting smart and autonomous vehicle solutions and applications. In line with the SAVI cluster’s ambitions to tap into synergies and shared technologies, ADIO and ADA will also collaborate with local UAE airlines, global electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) OEMs and key international partners.

ADA will also play a key role in supporting SAVI bring together all relevant stakeholders to advance value chain development by partnering with technology companies operating in SAVI, and by commercialising intellectual property and innovations created through joint research and development. ADA will also be further complementing knowledge transfer and national capabilities through its pilot training facility, further promoting eVTOL services.

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster provides state-of-the-art facilities and value-add services within an enabling regulatory environment. ADA will be working closely with local regulators to adopt an efficient, clear and proactive regulatory framework that will support the future of aviation mobility worldwide.

Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA) provides aviation offshore oil support and other services worldwide, and in particular, for Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas production companies. The company also provides VVIP passenger transportation services, Search & Rescue for UAE, crop spraying, aerial construction, seismic support, firefighting in Europe and third-party maintenance support.