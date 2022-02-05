Leading Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties has announced that all 182 apartments at the second tower of its boutique Reflection project are now available for sale.

Reflection II is located at the heart of Reem Island, overlooking Abu Dhabi's mangroves, and with all units ready to move in during Q2 2022, sales will start from February 13.

The release of properties at Reflection II follows the successful sale of units at the first apartment building at the development. The second tower is being brought to the market to cater to specific demand from both home buyers and investors for high quality, ready to move in properties.

Customers of all nationalities can choose from studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all of which are reaching completion and ready for handover.

Unit prices at the development, which has 19 floors of residential properties, start at AED590,300 for studios, AED885,800 for one-bedroom apartments, AED1,327,000 for two bedrooms and AED1,822,000 for three bedrooms.

Chief Commercial Officer Rashed Al Omaira said: "Reflection II is an exciting new proposition within Abu Dhabi's apartment segment, with the development providing stunning overwater views of Reem Island."

"With the first building fully operational and occupied and the facilities and amenities in place, this is one of the few new turnkey solutions today," he stated.

"The added benefit of the project is that it is ready for homeowners or their tenants to occupy homes within the coming months in a prime location in Abu Dhabi. Aldar continues to be well-positioned to meet customer demand with a wide range of products at various price points that suit current customer needs, and Reflection II is the latest example," he added.

The entire Reflection II development has been designed with sustainability throughout the project's lifecycle.