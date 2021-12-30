AMMAN Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Al Kisbi on Wednesday attended the opening of Al Zaytoonah road tunnel, part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, connecting Amman and Zarqa.

Al Zaytoonah road tunnel, at a length of 491 metres and a width of 30 metres, is the widest road tunnel in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Accompanied by Transport Minister Wajih Azaizeh, Kisbi commended efforts to complete the tunnel within the given time period. The BRT projects construction works are 60 per cent complete, while the fourth phase is 80 per cent complete.