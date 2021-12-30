PHOTO
AMMAN Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Al Kisbi on Wednesday attended the opening of Al Zaytoonah road tunnel, part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, connecting Amman and Zarqa.
Al Zaytoonah road tunnel, at a length of 491 metres and a width of 30 metres, is the widest road tunnel in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Accompanied by Transport Minister Wajih Azaizeh, Kisbi commended efforts to complete the tunnel within the given time period. The BRT projects construction works are 60 per cent complete, while the fourth phase is 80 per cent complete.
Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an as is and as available basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.