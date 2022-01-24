Abu Dhabi Ports Group has signed a new agreement with Eni Abu Dhabi B.V., a branch of the Italian energy company, to establish a marine logistics base at Mugharraq Port supporting offshore drilling operations in the heart of Al Dhafra region.

Mugharraq Port’s ultra-modern infrastructure and its strategic location close to the region’s offshore oil and gas facilities will be made available to Eni Abu Dhabi operations, the ports group said in a statement on Monday.

Eni has been present in Abu Dhabi since 2018 with a 10 percent stake in the Umm Shaif and Nasr Offshore concession plus a 5 percent stake in the Lower Zakum concession. It was also awarded a 25 percent stake in ADNOC’s Ghasha sour gas field concession.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022