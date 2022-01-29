DUBAI: A total of 1,724 real estate transactions worth AED4.9 billion were conducted during the week ending 28 January 2022 in Dubai, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department.

A total of 139 plots were sold for AED784.14 million in addition to 1,172 apartments and villas for AED2.73 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 50 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED43 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED50 million in Al Thanayah Fourth in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 62 sales transactions worth AED134.73 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fourth with 21 sales transactions worth AED154.78 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 15 sales transactions worth AED15 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED383 million in Marsa Dubai; the second was sold for AED270 million in Business Bay, and the third apartment was purchased at AED 252 million in Business Bay.

Mortgaged properties for the week amounted to AED1.25 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Muteena, mortgaged for AED113 million.

A total of 55 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED196 million.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.