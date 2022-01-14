DUBAI - The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED4.5 billion in total during the week ending 14 January 2022. The sum of transactions was 1,559.

219 plots were sold for AED 1.12 billion, 1,022 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.25 billion.

Data from Dubai Land Department (DLD) showed that the top three transactions were a land in Island 2 sold for AED75 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED75 million in Island 2, and a land sold for AED75 million in Island 2 in third place.

Jabal Ali First recorded the most transactions for this week by 99 sales transactions worth AED 227.19 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 44 sales transactions worth AED97.93 million, and Wadi Al Safa 5 with 8 sales transactions worth AED37 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 380 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED271 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED186 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED958.64 million, with the highest being a land in Wadi Al Safa 3, mortgaged for AED199 million.

A total of 48 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED221 million.

