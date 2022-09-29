Britain is facing "very, very difficult" economic times and the government had to launch immediate action to ignite economic growth, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday in defence of her tax-cutting budget.

Truss told BBC local radio the plan was designed to put Britain on a better trajectory for the long term and she was prepared to take difficult decisions to help households and businesses through what is expected to be a very tough winter. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Muvija M, editing by Elizabeth Piper)



