The Bank of England allotted 5.355 billion pounds ($6.68 billion) of one-week funds in its short-term repo operation on Thursday, only slightly below last week's usage of the facility, which was the highest since it launched in October 2022.

The BoE uses the weekly repo to help keep money market rates close to its official Bank Rate while it drains reserves from the financial system as it unwinds its quantitative easing programme. ($1 = 0.8020 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by David Milliken)



