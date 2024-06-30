Britain's Sunday Times newspaper endorsed the main opposition Labour Party on Sunday for the July 4 parliamentary election, arguing in an editorial that the country needs a "radical reset" after 14 years of Conservative rule.

"...we cannot go on as we are, and we believe it is now the right time for Labour to be entrusted with restoring competence to government," the newspaper editorial said. "There comes a time when change is the only option."

Keir Starmer's Labour Party is well ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives in the opinion polls.

