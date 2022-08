Ukraine's grain, oilseed, vegetable oil exports rose 22.7% in July versus June to 2.66 million tonnes thank to higher wheat and barley shipments, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement the July's volume included 412,000 tonnes of wheat, 183,000 tonnes of barley, 1.1 million tonnes of corn, 362,100 tonnes of sunseed and tonnages of other commodities. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Toby Chopra)



