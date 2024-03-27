Ukraine plans to reduce electricity imports on Wednesday amid warm weather in most regions, data from the energy ministry shows.

Ukraine's daily electricity imports were expected to reach their highest this year on Tuesday after a series of Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure caused blackouts in many regions.

Power imports are expected to decrease to 12,702 megawatt hours (MWh) on Wednesday from a record 18,649 MWh on Tuesday and 14,900 MWh on Sunday, the ministry data showed.

"No exports are expected," the ministry said in a statement.

By contrast, Ukraine exported 3,300 MWh the day before the latest wave of Russian attacks began on March 22.

The attacks, the biggest of which came on Friday, have caused major damage to generating and transmission facilities, forcing Kyiv to halt power exports. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )



