Ukraine expects significant electricity exports to rebound on Wednesday, but the volumes are still well below levels prior to Russia's recent missile attacks on the Ukrainian power system. Ukraine's energy ministry said.

Ukraine's electricity imports reached a record high at the end on March after a string of Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure caused blackouts in many regions.

The attacks, the largest of which came on March 22, have caused major damage to generating and transmission facilities, forcing Kyiv to halt power exports and rely on imports.

"No shortage of electricity is expected. Ukraine's energy system is stable and balanced," the ministry said in a statement.

It said power exports were expected to reach 1,487 megawatt hours (MWh) on Wednesday.

The ministry said Ukraine could also import 5,415 Mwh in periods of maximum consumption.

Ukraine imported 10,867 Mwh on Tuesday with no exports, the ministry said.

The head of national grid company Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told Reuters on Monday that recent Russian attacks had caused significant damage to the power system, but a total collapse is unlikely. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)



