Ukraine plans to increase electricity imports on Tuesday due to cold weather and does not expect to export power, the national grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Ukraine sharply increased imports of electricity and halted exports after a series attacks on the country's energy system in late March and early April, but later reduced imports due to favourable warm and windy weather.

Ukraine on Tuesday may increase imports to 13,100 megawatt hours (Mwh) from 9,242 Mwh on Monday and 4,750 Mwh on Sunday.

Ukraine plans to receive power from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova, Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)



