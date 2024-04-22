Ukraine's energy grid is receiving emergency power imports from Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova as the system struggles to meet demand after Russian missile strikes and worsening weather, national grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday.

As worsening weather conditions prompted spikes in consumer demand, Ukrenergo has continued to impose consumption limitations on industrial consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region and for residents in Kharkiv region.

"Due to the damage caused by Russian missile strikes, power plants are unable to generate enough electricity to cover the growing consumption," Ukrenergo wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine had planned to resume minimal electricity exports on Sunday, the energy ministry said, and received emergency help from Poland, Slovakia and Romania in the evening hours.

The European Union and Ukraine linked electricity grids after Russia's full-scale invasion. The link was designed to open avenues for emergency help in the face of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. (Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko Editing by David Goodman)



