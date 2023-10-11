Ukraine's farm ministry is keeping the 2024 winter wheat sowing forecast unchanged at 4.4 million hectares, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Wednesday.

"We have not reviewed it yet. We will understand it in early November," Vysotskiy told Reuters.

Ukrainian farmers had sown around 3.7 million hectares of winter crops as of Oct. 9, the agriculture ministry said. Ukraine is a traditional grower of winter wheat, which accounts for at least 95% of its overall wheat output.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)