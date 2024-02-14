Winter weather conditions have been mostly favourable for Ukrainian winter crops, APK-Inform consultancy quoted state meteorologists as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine usually sows millions of hectares of winter wheat, which accounts for more than 95% of Ukrainian overall wheat output.

Farmers sowed about 4.2 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2024 harvest.

"As of Feb. 10, the weather conditions for winter crops in Ukraine have been generally satisfactory since the beginning of winter," forecasters said.

Forecaster also said that fields in most of the country's regions had sufficient moisture in the soil and only some areas in the southern Kherson and Odesa regions had levels that were "less than the average long-term values.

Ukrainian farmers in the southern regions have already started 2024 spring sowing, with the agriculture ministry saying that the overall area could decrease by about 3.7% because of a smaller area sown for corn. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)



