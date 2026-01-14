The ‍Bank of ‍England and ​other British financial regulators ⁠have signed a ⁠memorandum of understanding with ‌their European counterparts to enhance cooperation ⁠and oversight of critical third parties, the ⁠BoE said in ​a statement on Wednesday.

"The MoU ‍establishes a framework ​for coordinating and sharing information on the oversight of Critical Third Party Providers ... including during incidents such as power outages or cyber-attacks," ⁠the statement ‌said.

