The Bank of England and other British financial regulators have signed a memorandum of understanding with their European counterparts to enhance cooperation and oversight of critical third parties, the BoE said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The MoU establishes a framework for coordinating and sharing information on the oversight of Critical Third Party Providers ... including during incidents such as power outages or cyber-attacks," the statement said.
